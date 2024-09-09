Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Ultra has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $521,140.61 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,137.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.59 or 0.00566928 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00081935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08040877 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $489,146.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

