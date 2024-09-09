UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.45 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00009657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $1.09 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniBot has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.36110636 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $967,831.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

