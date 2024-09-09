Uniswap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101.28 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.00 billion and $101.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.67 or 0.00011823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00107977 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.42698421 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $72,442,745.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

