United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.31. 213,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

