United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $681.10 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $703.72 and its 200-day moving average is $683.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.