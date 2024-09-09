United Services Automobile Association Acquires 8,388 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $60,424,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $157.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.45. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

