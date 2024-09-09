United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $500.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.19. The firm has a market cap of $453.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

