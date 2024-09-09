United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 174.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

