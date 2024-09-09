United Services Automobile Association Has $32.06 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $106.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.