United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Target were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

