United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $571.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.08. The stock has a market cap of $253.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

