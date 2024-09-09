United Services Automobile Association Sells 16,897 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

