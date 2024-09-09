United Services Automobile Association Sells 553 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after acquiring an additional 573,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $249.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

