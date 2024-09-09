United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $201.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

