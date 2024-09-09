United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $16.19 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IT opened at $483.68 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.