United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $48.13 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 730,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,129,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 2.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

