UNIUM Price Tops $5.21 on Major Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $35.35 million and $1.07 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00009484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 5.24338293 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,073,047.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

