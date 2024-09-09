US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2,150.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $342,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $171.32. The stock had a trading volume of 444,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
