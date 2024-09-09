US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 2.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,339,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036,629 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.