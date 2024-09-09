US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 3.90% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $493,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.52. 20,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,666. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $130.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

