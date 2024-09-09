US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $656,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $4.87 on Monday, hitting $453.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,280,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.