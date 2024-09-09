US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.26% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $415,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 208,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,903. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

