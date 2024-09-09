USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $87.12 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $87.12 million and approximately $281,712.87 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,472.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.39 or 0.00562689 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00080738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

