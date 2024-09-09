V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Director Acquires $150,000.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
V2X Stock Performance
Shares of VVX stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 0.60. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
