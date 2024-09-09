Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.19

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.19 and last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 88104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Valaris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 180.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

