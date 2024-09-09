Valliance Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. GE Vernova makes up about 0.8% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $104,273,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $200.00 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $204.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

