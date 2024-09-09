Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 14,450 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $82,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.51. 2,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,095. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

