Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,624 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Brunswick worth $67,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. 8,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

