Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $57.31 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $57,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Five9 by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 254,467 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $14,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 82,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,929 shares of company stock worth $1,373,088. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

