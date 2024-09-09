Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 14,443 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of ATS worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in ATS by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ATS Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.