Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

