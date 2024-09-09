Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares during the quarter. YETI accounts for about 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.25% of YETI worth $73,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in YETI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. 15,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

