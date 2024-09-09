Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,686 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $66,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

