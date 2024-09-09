Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.