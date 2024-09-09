Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $47,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $356.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.58 and a 200-day moving average of $355.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

