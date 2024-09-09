Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $356.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.81. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

