Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,279,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 367,074 shares.The stock last traded at $71.23 and had previously closed at $70.65.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

