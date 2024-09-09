Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,279,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 367,074 shares.The stock last traded at $71.23 and had previously closed at $70.65.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
