Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.