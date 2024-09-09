Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

