Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $208.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.79. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

