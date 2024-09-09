Velas Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $497,169.85 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,316,730 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

