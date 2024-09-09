Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Verint Systems by 33.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.