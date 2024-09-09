Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.01

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 80908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTLE. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,443,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

