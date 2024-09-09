Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 1.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 4,771,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,973,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

