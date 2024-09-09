Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WVE opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $639.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.