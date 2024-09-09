Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.44. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 136,574 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $737.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

