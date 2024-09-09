Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.81.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.45. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,700,000 after buying an additional 4,410,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

