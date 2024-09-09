Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,683 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $139.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

