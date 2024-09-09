Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 764 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $477.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

