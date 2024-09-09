Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,615 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

VRTX opened at $468.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.85 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.